Suspect208 feature the sons of Slash, Scott Weiland and Rob Trujillo. Their debut single will make their dads proud

Suspect208 are a new Los Angeles-based hard rock quartet formed by the sons of rock superstars Slash, Scott Weiland and Rob Trujillo.

The quartet feature 20-year-old vocalist Noah Weiland (son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland), 18-year-old drummer London Hudson (son of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash), bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo) and guitarist Niko Tsangaris, who might just have to become famous in his own right. Suspect208’s debut single, Long Awaited, is a solid first step in that direction, with a punchy, hard-grooving sound that evokes memories of the first Velvet Revolver album, Contraband.

Expect to hear more from the LA quartet, as London Hudson promises that the band have “more shit coming soon!” You can watch snippers of live footage of Suspect208 on Hudson’s Instagram page.