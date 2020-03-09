Trending

Surf’s up! Metallica and Billabong LAB unveil Master Of Puppets clothing range

Metallica and Billabong LAB team up once again - this time for a range of apparel featuring the thrash icons’ classic 1986 album Master Of Puppets

(Image credit: Metallica/Billabong LAB)

Metallica's latest clothing collaboration with Billabong LAB has taken its inspiration from the 1986 classic Master Of Puppets album.

The two previously joined forces back in 2007, with the 2019-2020 partnership resulting previously in a variety of items spanning the band’s early albums, and also included designs featuring original concept art by artist Pushead.

The Master Of Puppets collection includes cross-branded surf trunks, t-shirts, and corduroy jackets featuring the iconic cover art which was originally created by Don Brautigam.

The latest apparel collection has been endorsed by Billabong athlete Jack Freestone. 

Billabong LAB say: “After winning ASP World Junior titles in 2010 and 2012, Freestone emerged as one of the fresh faces of surfing’s progression. Now a contender on the World Surf League Championship Tour, the 27-year-old is known for his effortless, explosive style that couldn’t be more appropriate set to an adrenaline-fuelled Metallica track.”

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett said about the partnership: “For myself, the exhilaration of heavy metal and the exhilaration of riding a wave are one and the same. The new collaboration reflects this incredible feeling.”

Bassist Robert Trujillo added: “There’s a lot of rage in metal, but it’s a good rage. It’s a great release, almost like surfing, out in the rhythm of the ocean.”

Check out a gallery of some of the new items below, where you’ll also find a promotional video.

The Metallica x Billabong LAB range is available to purchase online.

(Image credit: Metallica/Billabong LAB)
(Image credit: Metallica/Billabong LAB)
(Image credit: Metallica/Billabong LAB)
(Image credit: Metallica/Billabong LAB)
