Supersonic Blues Machine premiere debut album

Supersonic Blues Machine have made their debut album West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco available to stream in full with TeamRock.

It’s due for release on February 26 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

The band was formed by Fabrizio Grossi, Lance Lopez and Kenny Aronoff and features guest contributions from Walter Trout, Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Eric Gales and Chris Duarte.

Grossi said of the project: “More than a band, I like to see this entity as a party – a party with hosts and a bunch of friends coming over.

“Without the blues there is no soul and without the soul there is no feeling and groove and tension. It’s our own respectful tribute to what blues means to us.”

West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco is available for pre-order.

Supersonic Blues machine West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco tracklist