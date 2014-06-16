Suicide Silence to play one-off London show

Suicide Silence have announced an intimate show at London's Borderline on June 27 – the day before they headline Ghostfest in Leeds.

The appearances follow yesterday’s Download set, and come ahead of the launch of You Can’t Stop Me, their first album with Eddie Hermida in place of late frontman Mitch Lucker.

Guitarist Mark Heylmun says: “Foggy London Town, we’re rollin’ through to rock some socks and hang the hell out. No need for a huge stage or a cool breeze – let’s get up close and personal for this one. See everyone soon.”

Support comes from Heart Of A Coward and Black Tongue, and tickets are on sale now. Ghostfest tickets also remain on sale.

Suicide Silence last week launched a lyric video for their track Don’t Die.

Suicide Silence: Don’t Die