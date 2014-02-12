Subterranea: Wales' Sigiriya Sign To Candlelight

Rising Welsh doom metallers Sigiriya have signed to Candlelight!

Rising from the ashes of psychedelic riffers Acrimony, Sigiriya, also feature former members of Iron Monkey, Dukes Of Nothing and The Nine, and the band will release their crushing new album, Darkness Died Today, via their new home very soon.

“Our intention has always been to spread the riff as far and wide as possible, and we’re honoured to be teaming up with Candlelight for the new album,” say the band. “The diversity of great bands on the label and the good relationship we have with the people there make it a natural home for us.”

Sigiriya - Tribe Of The Old Oak