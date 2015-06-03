Trending

Stray From The Path reveal Criminal album

By Metal Hammer  

View video for Outbreak from 8th record, to be launched in August after Download set

null

Stray From The Path have confirmed their eighth album is called Subliminal Criminals and it’ll be launched on August 14 via Sumerian Records.

They’ve released a video for lead track Outbreak – view it below.

Guitarist Tom Williams says: “I remember Drew York giving me the sheet of lyrics with ‘Outbreak!’ at the top, then I read the rest – and I was like, ‘Holy shit!’

“The song is about the health industry, and how illness is a business. Every year there’s a new disease to be afraid of, more money to be made off of cancer treatments and more prescriptions written.”

He says of the lo-fi video, shot by Max Moore: “The 90s VHS effect is fucking perfect. This is just the tip of the iceberg with this record – fuck this system.”

Stray From The Path play the Download festival at Donington on June 13.