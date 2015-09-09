Stray From The Path add Bristol, Leeds dates

Stray From The Path have added two extra dates to their upcoming UK tour.
The Long Island, New York, hardcore outfit will now play in Bristol on November 25 and Leeds on November 27 as well as their seven previously-announced dates.
The shows were added after the band played at this month’s Ghostfest events in both cities. The band say: “Ghostfest was so sick that we have added dates in Leeds and Bristol in the UK.”
STRAY FROM THE PATH UK TOUR 2015
Nov 24: London The Underworld
Nov 25: Bristol Exchange
Nov 26: Birmingham The Asylum
Nov 27: Leeds The Key Club
Nov 28: Newcastle Think Tank
Nov 29: Glasgow G2
Nov 20: Manchester Sound Control
Dec 01: Nottingham Bodega
Dec 02: Southampton Joiners