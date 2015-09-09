Stray From The Path add Bristol, Leeds dates

Stray From The Path have added two extra dates to their upcoming UK tour.

The Long Island, New York, hardcore outfit will now play in Bristol on November 25 and Leeds on November 27 as well as their seven previously-announced dates.

The shows were added after the band played at this month’s Ghostfest events in both cities. The band say: “Ghostfest was so sick that we have added dates in Leeds and Bristol in the UK.”

STRAY FROM THE PATH UK TOUR 2015

Nov 24: London The Underworld

Nov 25: Bristol Exchange

Nov 26: Birmingham The Asylum

Nov 27: Leeds The Key Club

Nov 28: Newcastle Think Tank

Nov 29: Glasgow G2

Nov 20: Manchester Sound Control

Dec 01: Nottingham Bodega

Dec 02: Southampton Joiners