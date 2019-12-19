Stop the search: 2019's cutest cover version has been located

2019 may not yet be over, but the search for the cutest cover version of the year almost certainly is. Video has surfaced of a group of children playing White Zombie's 1992 smash Thunder Kiss 6'5, and it's adorable.

The video was filmed as part of a project from the O'Keefe Music Foundation, a non-profit organisation who help children record their musical performances for free, providing them with instruments, recording equipment and technical expertise.

The band are made up of singer Taylor Campbell (age 8), tambourinist Miles Fong (8), drummer Logan Miller (9), bassist Jackson Toma (14), and guitarists Noah Williams and Gabe Josefowicz (both 15).

"Gabe worked for weeks to learn this song," says his father, David. "We then travelled to Ohio for him to record and shoot the video. The kids in the video are all from different states. O'Keefe Music Foundation is incredible in the work that they do. It was an amazing experience!"

Thunder Kiss '65 was originally taken from White Zombie's La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Volume One album, and was featured heavily on MTV's Beavis And Butt-Head.

The organisation say, "In 2019, OMF helped and trained over 200 students to perform nearly 50 song covers in professionally produced music videos. Many of these kids will never experience another feeling like this, or get the chance to do so again.

"Everything we have done over the last 15 years has been self-funded, out of our own pockets or from small donations. We urgently require funds to continue our work with these amazing kids. To learn more about what we do, watch our awesome videos, or make a donation, please visit okmusicfoundation.org.