Stones top 25-year tour chart

The Rolling Stones have been named the biggest-earning live band over the past 25 years – they've made $1.56bn from 538 shows since 1990.

Mick Jagger and co top Billboard’s list ahead of U2 ($1.51bn), Bruce Springsteen ($1.19bn), Bon Jovi ($1.03bn) and the Eagles ($702m). Roger Waters, Paul McCartney and Rod Stewart also appear, with Metallica at 17th position ($433m), Aerosmith at 18th ($418m) and AC/DC at 25th ($338m).

The Stones took an average of $2.9m per show over the quarter-century, having played 538 times during the period – compared to AC/DC’s average of $1.1m per show from 316 appearances.

But Billboard say their results raise questions about the future of large-scale rock shows, with the youngest vocalist in the top ten aged 46, and all but four acts in the top 25 having released their first albums before the 1990s.

Younger rock bands don’t figure highly in recent annual high-earning charts – instead pop acts including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, One Direction, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga are bringing in the big money.

Rob Light of the Creative Artists Agency tells Billboard: “Kids are going to see everyone from Miley to One Direction. We’ve created a great general of kids that like to see music in a live setting.”

Billboard’s top 25 grossing bands 1990-2014