Stones honoured with Dartford blue plaque

Platform 2 at Dartford Station is now home to a blue heritage plaque marking the spot where Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met properly for the first time on October 17, 1961.

The pair, who both went to Wentworth Primary School in the town, recognised each other and struck up a conversation. At the time, Jagger was on his way to the London School of Economics carrying a pile of his favourite blues records, while Richards was heading to Sidcup Art College with his Hofner Cutaway guitar.

Dartford Borough Council unveiled the blue plaque during a small ceremony on February 5 with help from Mayor Avtar Sandhu and Dartford Grammar head John Oakes.

The blue plaque reads: “Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met on platform 2 on 17 October 1961 and went on to form The Rolling Stones – one of the most successful bands of all time.”

Council Leader Jeremy Kite says: “Platform 2 has a small but important role in pop music history. I hope that in the years ahead many thousands of rail passengers will enjoy looking at the plaque and realising the part the station played in bringing The Rolling Stones together.”

The Rolling Stones wrapped up their 14 On Fire tour in November and have hinted that they may return to the live stage in 2015.