Steve Perry thanks fans for their support with cover of a Christmas classic

Steve Perry has released a stream of his cover of festive classic Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

The song was originally penned by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane and was sung by Judy Garland in the 1944 musical Meet Me In St Louis, with Perry reporting that he’s released his take on the track to thank fans for their support this year.

Perry says: “This has been a big year of firsts for me. In keeping with that spirit, I thought I'd record a little Christmas card song and send it out to you to thank you for all of your kindness in welcoming me back.

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas. I hope you enjoy it.”

Perry announced his return to music earlier this year with his new album Traces – the vocalist’s first solo outing since 1994’s For The Love Of Strange Medicine.

Speaking about his decision to return, Perry said on his website: “I would not come back to it now unless I could be absolutely emotionally honest about the music.

“I’m not trying to top what I’ve done in the past, or better anyone or anything. That stuff doesn’t matter to me now. In a way, it’s this simple: When I had something to say again, I said it.

“All I’m trying to do now is make music that really matters to me and I hope maybe will really matter to other people too."