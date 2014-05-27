Steve Perry returns to stage

Former Journey singer Steve Perry took to the stage for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century on Sunday night, when he surprised an audience of Eels fans with a two-song performance.

He guested with E’s band at the Fitzgerald Theatre in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he sang Journey tracks Open Arms and Lovin’ Touchin’ Squeezin’ at the end of their show.

Introducing him, E told the crowd: “The interesting thing about this guy is he hasn’t sung a song for some 20, 25 years. He walked away from it because it didn’t feel right – we have to respect that.

“For some reason, only known to him, tonight it feels right. Ladies and gentlemen: Steve Perry.”

Perry then ran onto the stage, peered at the audience, lifted a microphone and asked: “Where have you been all my life?” After about 10 minutes on stage the band took their bows and left, while Perry returned to take one more round of applause from the standing audience.

He recently revealed he was working on a solo album – which could include music inspired by Muse and Imagine Dragons – while fielding queries about a reunion with Journey by saying: “Absolutely a false rumour. You’re hearing it from me: Nope.”

Last week former Genesis frontman Phil Collins made his first stage appearance since announcing he wanted to end his self-imposed retirement.

