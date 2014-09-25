Steve Hunter trails Tone Poems

Steve Hunter has issued a trailer for his newly-released DVD Tone Poems Live.

It was recorded in LA in August 2013 and features bassist Tony Levin (Peter Gabriel, King Crimson), keyboardist Phil Aaberg (Elvin Bishop, Peter Gabriel) and drummer Alvino Bennett (Dave Mason, Robin Trower).

The foursome rehearsed over two days and recorded each of the 11 tracks twice on day three, with no overdubs added to the performance.

And while the project came together in the end, Hunter says he “wasn’t crazy about the idea” at first.

He tells Gretsch Post: “It wasn’t really my idea. One of the guys that had contacted us when I was doing the Kickstarter for The Manhattan Blues Project came to us later with the idea of doing a live video.

“When we first started talking about it, I wasn’t crazy about the idea. But it evolved into something where we could record it live.”

The majority of the tracks are from Hunter’s solo material, with the rest in the form of covers, including Peter Gabriel’s Solsbury Hill and Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Riviera Paradise.

Hunter, who suffers from degenerative eye disease pigmentary glaucoma which has left him legally blind, has previously worked with Alice Cooper, Peter Gabriel and Lou Reed.

Tone Poems Live is out now on CD and DVD.

Tracklist