Steel Panther won’t clean up their act

Steel Panther frontman Michael Starr insists they’ll never make a clean and serious record, despite calls for them to do just that.

Earlier this year Starr said there was no limit to the dirty lyrics they’d tackle and they also launched an over-18 promo for the track Pussywhipped. And he says while they take their roles in the band seriously, there’s no chance they’ll clean up their act.

He tells The Tennessean: “Now, with where we’re at with 25 employees, trucks and buses, there’s a lot riding on what comes out on our CDs. We’re getting a lot of pressure to write clean stuff from people surrounding our camp, so they can make money off of what we’re doing.

“They’re like, ‘Look, we need a serious record from Steel Panther.’ From day one, we said, ‘No. We’re not doing that.’”

Starr also reveals he and bandmembers Satchel, Lexxi Foxx and Stix Zadinia never thought they would be as big as they are – although he hoped it would happen one day.

He continues: “I never expected it, but, of course, I wanted it to happen. But I never expected it to happen the way it’s happening – being signed, putting out original music, but still doing the fun act that we’re able to do.”

They wrapped up a support slot with Judas Priest on their US tour last month and have lined up four UK shows in March.

They’ve also just released a lyric video for their first Christmas track The Stocking Song. View it below.

Mar 06: Manchester O2 Apollo

Mar 09: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 12: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 14: London Wembley SSE Arena