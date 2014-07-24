Quo unveil Frantic Four final fling DVD

Status Quo have unveiled a live DVD recorded during their last Frantic Four show earlier this year.

The run of concerts during March and April saw the classic lineup of Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Alan Lancaster and John Coughlan reuniting for what they’ve insisted was the final time.

Their performance at Dublin’s O2 venue takes pride of place in the set, but an additional CD features 14 tracks recorded during other stops on the tour.

The band say: “It all led to Dublin – the final show of the final tour. Ever.

“Quo commemorate one very special night with this release, available on 2CD, double-vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray. As well as the full concert, visual formats contain a CD made of highlights from the final tour. The Blu-ray also has the documentary made by Sky News’ Ian Woods entitled The Final Fling?”

Pre-ordering for The Frantic Four’s Final Fling will commence soon. The band have also revealed a box set entitled Status Quo Live, which contains four discs of material recorded in the 1970s “as far afield as Glasgow, Tokyo and Sydney.” The pack includes liner notes by David Ling and rare photos by Bob Young. Find out more.

The Frantic Four’s Final Fling tracklist

Junior’s Wailing, Backwater / Just Take Me, Is There A Better Way, In My Chair, Blue Eyed Lady, Little Lady / Most Of The Time, Rain, (April) Spring Summer & Wednesdays, Railroad, Oh Baby, Forty Five Hundred Times / Gotta Go Home / Big Fat Mama / Down Down / Roadhouse Blues / Caroline / Bye Bye Johnny