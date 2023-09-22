Spock's Beard announce 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of Feel Euphoria

US prog rockers Spock's Beard have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of Feel Euphoria will be released on vinyl for the very first time through InsideOut Music on November 24. It kickstarts a series of vinyl releases from this period of the band's career.

Originally released in 2003, Feel Euphoria was the band's first album to be released after the departure of Neal Morse, with drummer Nick D'Virgilio stepping up to the mic. D'Virgilio would feature on three m ore Beard albums, Octane (2005), 2006's self-titled Spock's Beard and 2010's X before leaving in 2011 to join Big Big Train.

“This is the first in a series of re-releases of the ‘Nick era’ Spock's Beard albums," expalins bassist Dave Meros. "I hadn't listened to this album many years, and it was cool to hear how hard we rocked some of those songs, how unique it was compared to the typical prog rock album of the time, and how different it was from both what we had done in the past and what we were to do in the future.”

The new gatefold 180g 2LP edition has been newly remastered especially for vinyl by Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony, and includes the two bonus tracks from the original release as well as liner notes from each band member reflecting on the album.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Spock's Beard: Feel Euphoria

LP1

Side A

1. Onomatopoeia

2. The Bottom Line

3. Feel Euphoria

Side B

1. Shining Star

2. East Of Eden, West Of Memphis

3. Ghosts Of Autumn

LP2

Side C

1. A Guy Named Sid: Intro

2. Same Old Story

3. You Don't Know

4. Judge

5. Sid's Boys Choir

6.Change

Side D

1. Carry On

2. Moth Of Many Flames (Bonus track)

3. From The Messenger (Bonus track)