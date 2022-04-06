Spiritbox reveal that they are already working on eight new songs

In 2021, hardcore metallers Spiritbox were everybody's favourite rising stars. The success of their 2021 debut album Eternal Blue was confirmation that here was a band well deserving of their hype which surrounded them, and cemented them as vital new faces on a flourishing global metal scene.

Now, in conversation with Kerrang!, the Canadian quartet discussed their following material and anxieties surrounding their desire for creative freedom, especially while they remain in the spotlight. And it turns out, the band are already working on eight new songs.

“As scary as it is, you just have to do what makes you happy, create the music you want to create, and work with the people you want to work with,” explains guitarist Mike Stringer. “Because the moment you start limiting yourself, the music suffers.”

Elaborating on what the new tracks will sound like, vocalist Courtney LaPlante says “They’re really different to the songs on Eternal Blue. I think some people might even hate them. But that makes me excited. I thrive on negativity!”



Stringer adds, “Eternal Blue spanned over two years. And so much happened over those years. Now we’re different people with different tastes and it’s nice to be able to sit down and be like, ‘What do I want to hear? What do I enjoy?’”

“We feel really energised playing and recording the new songs,” Courtney continues. “I hope that will translate to those listening. It makes me want to drive around really fast in a car – I don’t even have a licence, but I’ll do it!”

Spiritbox play Download festival and their first UK headline dates in June.