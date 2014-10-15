Spiders attack the UK!

Gothenburg quartet Spiders are coming to the UK this month to promote their forthcoming Shake Electric album, and they've given TeamRock an exclusive look at the recording of the album.

“The photos are from our session in the studio, recording Shake Electric,” explains vocalist Ann-Sofie Hoyles. “We began recording in January 2014. Thirteen songs were recorded and ten of them, which we felt would make a solid record, ended up on this album. We had a great time working on the songs and getting to know Mattias Glavå, producer and owner of the studio. My friend Karolina Alfredsson came by one day and took these photos.”

Shake Electric will be released in the UK on November 23 via Spinefarm Records. Check out the video for the album’s title track below.

Speaking about the song, Ann-Sofie commented: “Shake Electric is about me and my old friends who I had so much fun with, partying until the break of dawn. Tons of memories and emotions from several years went into this song, which has a theme I think most people can identify with. Carolina, the female character in the video, is one of the friends I was inspired by when I wrote Shake Electric, so it was great that she could be in the video!”

Spiders kick off their UK tour with an appearance at the Hard Rock Hell VIII festival on November 14. You can purchase tickets for the festival here.

Their tour continues at:

November 15 Glasgow Classic Grand

November 16 London Underworld

November 17 Manchester Roadhouse

November 18 Birmingham Oobleck