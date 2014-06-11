Souza on double duty with Exodus and Hatriot

Returned Exodus singer Steve 'Zetro' Souza has vowed not to wind down his other band Hatriot – and instead he's gearing up to pull double duty.

Gary Holt’s band this week confirmed they’d dismissed Rob Dukes after nine years, paving the way for Souza’s third stint. He’s already started recording vocal tracks for what will be their 10th album.

But he tells Metal Recusants: “Gary is in Slayer – what am I going to do when he’s off? Hatriot told me not to quit and I was like, ‘I’m not going to shelve everything we’ve worked for.’ We’re writing the new album right now and it’ll be out next year, guaranteed.”

Souza’s balancing act has forced some changes upon Hatriot’s touring plans, but he says: “A little bit of collateral damage is part of the business. The Hatriot boys know this is a great thing. Let’s face it – a lot of people who knew me from Exodus didn’t even know I did Hatriot. This will bridge that gap.”

Dukes yesterday said he was “bummed” after being dropped – but Holt said he was proud of his former colleague’s contribution and predicted his future would be “bright as fuck.”

Exodus are now managed by Testament frontman Chuck Billy, who recently admitted it was “strange” to be working with a band he’d been playing alongside since their earliest days.

Billy told Loudwire: “The guys were like, ‘Isn’t that weird?’ but as we’ve started working together, it’s not. I have stuff that can help out. They’re a solid band – they’ve got the music and they deliver, and it’s working. Actually, they’re better friends than ever now.”