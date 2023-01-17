Southern Empire unveil brand new singer Shaun Holton

Australian prog rockers Southern Empire have announced that singer, guitarist, composer and producer Shaun Holton is their new frontman. He replaces former singer Danny Lopresto, who left the band amicably last year.

Holton is no stranger to the world of prog having released multiple albums under the Projected Twin banner and subsequently his own name.

“Making those albums pushed me to find the very limits of my potential as a producer and multi-instrumentalist," Holton says. "And whilst I’m incredibly proud of that work and the positive reception it received, I knew that I wanted something more. Southern Empire is definitely the welcome opportunity I’ve waited a life-time for. This is musicality at a level I have only previously dreamt about, but I have never been more ready!"

“I am incredibly excited to have Shaun on board for the next phase of Southern Empire music," says keyboard player and founder Sean Timms. "His range, tonal colour and song writing are impeccable and have a modern sensibility that will take the band further than I’d ever thought possible.”

Southern Empire are currently putting the finishing touches to their third album Another World, which is due for release towards the middle of this year through GEP Records.

Meanwhile the vinyl edition of Southern Empire's eponymous first album is now available at the GEP store. The vinyl edition is pressed on 2 x 12" translucent red vinyl discs in a gatefold sleeve with a 4 page lyric sheet.

