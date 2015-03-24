Soundgarden, Paradise Lost and more on tonight's Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we travel back in time to the mean streets of Aston, Birmingham to the birthplace of heavy metal, the place where Black Sabbath were born and look at the legacy they left in a show we’ve decided to call the Sons Of Sabbath.

So tune in for tunes from Down, Kyuss, Cathedral, Orange Goblin, Soundgarden, Paradise Lost, Royal Thunder and Planet Of Zeus.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that human feet recently trod upon a brand-new piece of the Earth for the first time, as photographer Gianpiero Orbassano landed on the shores of a newly formed volcanic island off the coast of Tonga in the South Pacific. The as-yet unnamed island was formed earlier this year when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted underwater and overtook a nearby island to form a new mass of volcanic land.

Which got us thinking…what do you mean it’s unnamed?! So what shall we call this monster forged in the fires of the Earth and thrown towards the sky?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.