Watch guitar maestro Sophie Lloyd's super-spooky cover of Metallica classic Enter Sandman

It's Spooky Season, which means you can rely on a host of heavy metal favourites to start donning their scariest garb and smashing out some covers of Halloween-relevant classics. Earlier this week, we saw Avenged Sevenfold bust out a brilliant cover of Misfits classic Astro Zombies, and now heavy metal guitar hero Sophie Lloyd is in on the act with a new instrumental version of Metallica's hallmark anthem, Enter Sandman.

Featuring a suitably spooked-up Sophie shredding away in what looks like a shadowy chapel as some terrifying creatures lurk in the background (alright, we actually think Rosie the tarantula and her snake pal are pretty cute), the Enter Sandman cover is particularly noteworthy as it's the guitarist's first release to feature her voice, as she recreates James Hetfield's creepy prayer prechorus from the original.

Watch Sophie's take on Enter Sandman below. Her new solo album Imposter Syndrome, featuring appearances from Matt Heafy (Trivium), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Brandon Saller (Atreyu) and more, lands on November 10.

Released as the lead single from their squillion-selling self-titled 1991 album (AKA The Black Album), Enter Sandman saw Metallica reach mainstream acclaim like never before. Reaching the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and number five in the UK singles charts, it'd go on to sell more than a million copies in the United States alone. In 2021, Metallica unveiled a special compilation album titled The Blacklist, featuring a dizzying array of Black Album covers by a diverse selection of legendary and contemporary music artists. Amongst those to cover Enter Sandman were Ghost, Rina Sawayama, Max DeMarco and Weezer.