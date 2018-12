Soft Machine Legacy have announced a show at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London.

The one-off appearance on August 9 sees original Soft Machine members John Etheridge, Roy Babbington and John Marshall team up with saxophonist and flautist Theo Travis and pianist Keith Tippet.

The evening will feature “prog-rock, jazz-fusion, rocking blues and every point in between” and tickets are available now direct from Ronnie Scott’s website.

The group’s last release was 2013’s Burden Of Proof.