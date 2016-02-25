Snell: There's no bad blood between me and 5FDP

Former Five Finger Death Punch bassist Matt Snell says he still loves his his ex-bandmates.

Snell, who now plays bass in Invidia, left the band in 2010 – but they didn’t announce his departure until 2011.

He tells Talk Toomey (via Blabbermouth): “The greatest thing about that band is that it just happened so quickly. I got to go around the world a bunch of times and play hundreds of shows and helped build and create what is today this huge and powerful band.

“There’s nothing but good memories from me. I love those guys. I don’t have any bad blood with any of those guys. I hope they’re doing well.”

Snell adds: ”I think people want there to be a problem. I think people want there to be some sort of drama there, and there isn’t a place for it.

“I hate to burst everyone’s bubble, but there just isn’t a problem, and there never was. They’re my brothers and I love them.”

Five Finger Death Punch will kick off a run of US and European dates with an appearance at Fort Myers For Rock Festival in Florida on April 30. They received the Soldiers Appreciation Award for their years of support for the US military earlier this month.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH TOUR 2016

Apr 30: Ft. Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 03: Evansville Ford Center, IN (co-headliner with Shinedown)

May 04: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (co-headliner with Shinedown)

May 06: Virginia Beach WNOR Lunatic Luau Festival, VA

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion Festival, NC

May 09: Pittsburgh Consol Energy Arena, PA (co-headliner with Shinedown)

May 20-22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20-22: Schaghticoke Rock’N Derby, NY

May 27-29: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK

Jun 30: Seinajoki Provinssi Rock Fest, Finland

Jul 02: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 03: Lobnitz With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jul 04: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Vienna Austria Center, Austria

Jul 07: Poznan Hotel Rzymski, Poland

Jul 09: Kvinesdal Norway Rock Festival, Norway

Jul 14: Cadott Country Fest, WI

Jul 15: Chicago Open AIr, IL

Jul 17: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Aug 06: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, Quebec

Aug 08: Jackson County Fairgrounds, MI