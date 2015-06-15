Smashing Pumpkins replace Wilk, Stoermer

Billy Corgan has changed the Smashing Pumpkins lineup again, with Brad Wilk and Mark Stoermer moving on.

Rage Against The Machine drummer Wilk and The Killers bassist Stoermer played on the Pumpkins’ most recent tour. Blabbermouth reports that much-travelled drummer Robin Diaz and bassist Kate Cole will replace them.

Responding to comments that Wilk and Stoermer had been sacked, mainman Corgan insists they were only ever onboard for those dates.

He says: “No one’s been ‘given the boot’ from the band. Mark and Brad actually did more dates than we’d originally discussed. Love them both. And I’ve said it in 50 interviews now, there is no fixed lineup for SP. It’s a tour-to-tour thing. Get it? Got it? Good.”

Diaz has recorded with Chris Cornell and Courtney Love – as well as Britney Spears and One Direction. Singer/songwriter Cole opened for the Pumpkins in 2015.

The Pumpkins have a run of acoustic dates in the US ahead of a The End Times tour – a joint headlining trek with Marilyn Manson.

Jun 15: Riviera Theatre, New York, NY, US

Jun 16: Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA, US

Jun 17: Murat Egyptian Room, Indianapolis, IN, US

Jun 19: Brady Theater, Tulsa, OK, US

Jun 20: Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines, IA, US

Jun 22: Arvest Bank Theatre, Kansas City, MO, US

Jun 23: The Pageant, St Louis, MO, US

Jun 25: Pantages Theatre, Minneapolis, MN, US

Jul 07: Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Jul 09: Irvine, CA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

Jul 10: Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jul 11: Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

Jul 13: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jul 15: Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion

Jul 16: Houston, TX - NRG Arena

Jul 18: San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Jul 19: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live

Jul 20: New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Jul 22: Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

Jul 24: Tampa, FL - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Jul 25: Atlanta, GA - Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Jul 26: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Jul 28: Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Jul 29: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul 31: Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 01: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

Aug 02: Camden, NJ - Susquehanna Bank Center

Aug 04: Toronto, ON - Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

Aug 05: Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 07: Chicago, IL - FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug 08: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

