Smashing Pumpkins replace Wilk, Stoermer

Billy Corgan has changed the Smashing Pumpkins lineup again, with Brad Wilk and Mark Stoermer moving on.
Rage Against The Machine drummer Wilk and The Killers bassist Stoermer played on the Pumpkins’ most recent tour. Blabbermouth reports that much-travelled drummer Robin Diaz and bassist Kate Cole will replace them.
Responding to comments that Wilk and Stoermer had been sacked, mainman Corgan insists they were only ever onboard for those dates.
He says: “No one’s been ‘given the boot’ from the band. Mark and Brad actually did more dates than we’d originally discussed. Love them both. And I’ve said it in 50 interviews now, there is no fixed lineup for SP. It’s a tour-to-tour thing. Get it? Got it? Good.”
Diaz has recorded with Chris Cornell and Courtney Love – as well as Britney Spears and One Direction. Singer/songwriter Cole opened for the Pumpkins in 2015.
The Pumpkins have a run of acoustic dates in the US ahead of a The End Times tour – a joint headlining trek with Marilyn Manson.
SMASHING PUMPKINS ACOUSTIC TOUR DATES
Jun 15: Riviera Theatre, New York, NY, US
Jun 16: Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall, PA, US
Jun 17: Murat Egyptian Room, Indianapolis, IN, US
Jun 19: Brady Theater, Tulsa, OK, US
Jun 20: Hoyt Sherman Place, Des Moines, IA, US
Jun 22: Arvest Bank Theatre, Kansas City, MO, US
Jun 23: The Pageant, St Louis, MO, US
Jun 25: Pantages Theatre, Minneapolis, MN, US
The End Times tour dates
Jul 07: Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Jul 09: Irvine, CA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
Jul 10: Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Jul 11: Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
Jul 13: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jul 15: Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion
Jul 16: Houston, TX - NRG Arena
Jul 18: San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
Jul 19: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live
Jul 20: New Orleans, LA - Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Jul 22: Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
Jul 24: Tampa, FL - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Jul 25: Atlanta, GA - Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Jul 26: Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Jul 28: Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Jul 29: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul 31: Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 01: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
Aug 02: Camden, NJ - Susquehanna Bank Center
Aug 04: Toronto, ON - Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
Aug 05: Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 07: Chicago, IL - FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug 08: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center