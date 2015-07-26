Small Faces box set detailed

A five-disc Small Faces box set has been announced, covering all the band’s work on the Decca label from the mid-60s.

The Decca Years 1965-1967 will be released on October 9 and features their self-titled 1966 debut album and the following year’s From The Beginning. Also include in the package which is being released to celebrate their 50th anniversary are a greatest hits disc along with a 23-track anthology of rarities and outtakes.

In addition, a collection titled the BBC Sessions will be included featuring ‘lost’ tapes discovered from the Decca archives. These recordings and interviews with frontman Steve Marriott haven’t been heard since they were originally broadcast.

The package has been remastered from the original analogue sources by Faces drummer Kenney Jones and comes with a 72-page booklet featuring photographs and press cuttings.

The box set is available to pre-order, with the first 100 copies signed by Jones.

Quadrophenia actor Phil Davis is currently directing a film based on the life of Marriott titled Midnight Of My Life. It was made possible following a successful crowdfunding campaign and is expected to be released later this year.

Greatest Hits: Worldwide singles As, Bs & EPs

1. What’Cha Gonna Do About It 2. What’s A Matter Baby 3. I’ve Got Mine 4. It’s Too Late 5. Sha La La La Lee 6. Grow Your Own 7. Hey Girl 8. Almost Grown 9. All Or Nothing 10. Understanding 11. My Mind’s Eye 12. I Can’t Dance With You 13. I Can’t Make It 14. Just Passing 15. Patterns 16. E Too D 17. Don’t Stop What You’re Doing 18. Come On Children 19. Shake 20. One Night Stand 21. You Need Loving

Small Faces

1. Shake 2. Come On Children 3. You Better Believe It 4. It’s Too Late 5. One Night Stand 6. What’Cha Gonna Do About It 7. Sorry She’s Mine 8. Own Up Time 9. You Need Loving 10. Don’t Stop What You’re Doing 11. E Too D 12. Sha La La La Lee

From The Beginning

1. Runaway 2. My Mind’s Eye 3. Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow 4. That Man 5. My Way Of Giving 6. Hey Girl 7. (Tell Me) Have You Ever Seen Me 8. Take This Hurt Off Me 9. All Or Nothing 10. Baby Don’t You Do It 11. Plum Nellie 12. Sha La La La Lee 13. You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me 14. What’Cha Gonna Do About It

Rarities & Outtakes

1. Come On Children (alternate version) 2. Shake (alternate version) 3. You Better Believe It (alternate version) 4. Own Up Time (alternate version) 5. E Too D (alternate version) 6. Don’t Stop What You’re Doing (alternate version) 7. What’s A Matter Baby (alternate mix) 8. What’Cha Gonna Do About It (alternate version) 9. Sha La La La Lee (stereo version) 10. Runaway (alternate stereo mix) 11. That Man (alternate mix) 12. Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow (alternate mix) 13. Picanniny (backing track) 14. Hey Girl (alternate version) 15. Take This Hurt Off Me (different version) 16. Baby Don’t You Do It (different version) 17. My Mind’s Eye (early version) (mono) 18. Talk To You (take 5 backing track) 19. All Our Yesterdays (take 7 backing track) 20. (Tell Me) Have You Ever Seen Me (alternate take 2) 21. Show Me The Way (take 3 backing track) 22. I Can’t Make It (take 11 backing track) 23. Things Are Going To Get Better (take 14 session version)

BBC Sessions

Saturday Club, August 23 1965

1. Interview with Steve Marriott 2. What’cha Gonna Do About It 3. Jump Back 4. Baby Don’t You Do It

Joe Loss Pop Show, January 14 1966

5. Sha La La La Lee 6. What’cha Gonna Do About It 7. Comin’ Home Baby 8. You Need Loving 9. Steve Marriot Pop Profile Interview

Saturday Club, March 14 1966

10. Shake 11. Interview with Steve Marriott 12. Sha La La La Lee 13. You Need Loving

Saturday Club, May 3 1966

14. Interview with Steve Marriott 15. Hey Girl 16. E to D 17. One Night Stand

Saturday Club, August 3 1966

18. You’d Better Believe It 19. Understanding 20. Interview with Steve Marriott 21. All Or Nothing