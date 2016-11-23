Slipknot’s Sid Wilson to go head-to-head with DJ Lethal

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson will go head-to-head with former Limp Bizkit man DJ Lethal in a DJ battle at Fresno’s Strummers venue in California on November 26 (Saturday).

They’ll showcase their turntable skills as part of a birthday celebration at the venue. Watch the promo video below.

The duo have previously collaborated on their Lethal Wilson project, though they have not yet released material to fans.

Wilson previously revealed the weirdest places that he’s played a DJ set in.

He said: “I DJ’d in a strip bar before. I got hired to play at party and they didn’t tell me anything about it, so I thought it was just a club. I played the set and there were people on the dance floor, but in the background you could see the strippers on the poles.”

Wilson added: I’ve played in all kinds of weird basements and illegal warehouse parties in Chicago. I’d drive there almost every weekend. I’d sit outside the coffee house in Des Moines with my hat, begging for change, and I’d say, ‘Hey, I need to get to Chicago for a party, to watch some DJs play and get fucked up!’ and I’d say that over and over until I had enough money in the hat!”

Slipknot recently wrapped up their tour in support of their latest album .5: The Gray Chapter. Percussionist Clown recently revealed he plans to meet up with Slipknot guitarist Jim Root in February 2017 to start working on new music.

