Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: You want a villain? I’ll give you a f****** villain

Last week saw Slipknot roar back with a video for their new single Unsainted – revealing their new masks in the process.

The Iowa heavyweights also announced that their sixth album would be titled We Are Not Your Kind, which will launch on August 9.

And in a new interview with Heavy Metal Hill, Taylor has spoken about where the new record fits in musically with the rest of their work and explains that he’s had a shift in attitude over the past couple of years.

Speaking about We Are Not Your Kind, Taylor says: “It's really dark. The music falls in between Iowa and Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses. It's experimental, but heavy as hell. It’s aggressive, but has tons of melodies. I think people are really going to dig it.”

He adds: “The crazy thing I have noticed over the last couple of years, I've seen a shift in the way people look at me. I thought having an opinion was something that was cool, and now I’m becoming a meme.

“I feel everyone is starting to turn on me, so I am using that to my advantage. I am like, ‘All right, you want a villain? I will give you a fucking villain.

“That is kind of where I am in my life, not giving a shit. I am basically saying, you don’t have to like me, but you are going to love me anyway.”

With Slipknot preparing to head out on tour across Europe in the coming weeks, Taylor has also given a glimpse into what fans can expect from the live shows.

He says: “We are trying to find new territory we've never done before, not just set-wise but visually from a live standpoint. We are constantly trying to see what can be explored artistically.

“This is where Clown is the best in the business, his mind is like a beehive of art. He's constantly trying to find ways to outdo everyone. It's pretty inspiring.

“It’s encouraging to see how invested people are in the music and everything that surrounds it. It reminds you why you love music in the first place.”

Slipknot appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday evening, where they showcased Unsainted along with last year’s standalone single All Out Life.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth