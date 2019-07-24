Slipknot’s Corey Taylor says band could continue if he ever decided to walk away

Corey Taylor says he could see Slipknot continuing even if he ever decided to walk away from the Iowa heavyweights.

The vocalist made the comments in the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine when reflecting on how much longer the band could go on for as they enter their second decade together.

Taylor says: “I mean, it’s crossed my mind as the years have gone on. It’s gotten harder to do this. You think about when the end is. No one thought we’d be doing it 20 years later.

“If I just couldn’t do it anymore, I’d just stop, but that doesn’t mean that the band would stop. If I can’t do it then someone might be able to take my place.

“I’ve thought about it before: If the right person came around and the guys were into it then I’ll just head off. We can’t shortchange anyone.”

As for what the 1999 version of themselves would think if they could see Slipknot now, Taylor says: “I think they’d be blown away that we’re still doing it. They would look at us now and be thrilled that we kept it alive. Vital, poignant, insane.

“Everything we went through, the tragedy and the drama, and we kept the band’s spirit alive. We never watered anything down, we never tried to do anything that didn’t feel right.

“That’s the whole point of Slipknot: to do whatever you want but to do it at 100mph.”

The full interview with Taylor and his Slipknot bandmates can be found in the new issue of Metal Hammer which is on sale now.

Slipknot are the cover stars, with nine different covers to collect. The new issue also comes with an exclusive art print and a CD featuring Slipknot cover versions.

Earlier this week, Slipknot shared a video for their new single Solway Firth and will head out on the Knotfest Roadshow later this week.

We Are Not Your Kind will be released on August 9 through Roadrunner Records.

