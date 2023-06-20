Slipknot planning 2024 world tour to mark 25th anniversary of Roadrunner debut

It appears that Slipknot are plotting a series of shows to celebrate the release of their 1999 self-titled debut album.

On June 16, vocalist Corey Taylor revealed the band’s plans to mark the occasion with a world tour in an interview with Chaoszine backstage at Copenhagen’s Copenhell festival.

“Right now, Slipknot’s kind of wrapping up a little bit,” said Taylor (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “Next year, I know we're talking about doing a handful of shows all over the world because it's gonna be the 25th anniversary of the first album.



“Now, don't quote me on that,” he added, catching himself. “Best way to make God laugh is to announce your plans out loud. But that's what we're hinting at. It’s what we're talking about.”

During the interview, Taylor praised the Slipknot’s as-yet-named new member who recently replaced sampler and keyboardist Craig Jones, who left the band on June 7.

“Obviously, any time you have a change like that, it makes you have to kind of lean into adversity a little bit,” he explained. “We took a little more time to kind of figure things out. [But] he's a total musician... it took him a second to kind of find his way. But now he's killing it; he's really, really good.”

Listen to the interview below.

In other Slipknot news, it has been announced that original vocalist Anders Colsefni will be performing the band's 1996 self-released album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in full on the Nu-Metal Mayhem tour.

Corey lent his support to his predecessor, posting on Twitter: “Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know @anderscolsefni is going to crush them.

Slipknot's run of 2023 shows conclude in September, where they play Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia on September 8.

Their full itinerary is as follows:

Jun 21: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Munich Königsplatz, Germany

Jun 25: Bologna Knotfest, Italy

Jun 27: Nîmes Arena of Nîmes, France

Jun 29: Lisbon Evil Live Festival, Portugal

Jun 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 16: Mansfield Inkcarceration Festival, OH

Sep 08: Alton Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023, VA