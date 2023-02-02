Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit to headline Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2023

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival have announced that Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit will headline their 2023 event.

The festival is based in Mansfield, Ohio, at the historic grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory, as featured in the classic movie The Shawshank Redemption.

Held in partnership with America's largest independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents, this year's event will take place from July 14 until July 16, and host performances from some of the biggest names in rock and metal. Over 65 tattoo artists will additionally be in attendance.

Set to perform alongside the three aforementioned headliners will be Megadeth, Volbeat, Lamb Of God, Bush, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Flyleaf (with Lacey Sturm), Motionless In White and Coal Chamber, among others.

During the weekend, attendees will be able to book tattoo appointments, as well as take part in tattoo competitions. Complimentary tours of the famous Ohio State Reformatory prison will also be offered, as well as gourmet food, beverages, and camping facilities. There will additionally be the return of the award-winning Haunted House attraction Blood Prison, available for an additional price.

Returning as the festival's host/"warden" will be SiriusXM's Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.

Manager and co-creator of Inkcarceration, Dan Janssen, says: "We're celebrating our fifth anniversary with a killer lineup representing each year of Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival.

"This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year, and we can't wait to celebrate together with them in July!"

Passes for the last two years sold out within weeks of the festival announcements, so fans are encouraged to buy early for 2023.

For more information, visit the Inkcarceration website. Check out the full list of confirmed bands below: