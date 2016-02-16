Slipknot, Disturbed and more sign up for Chicago Open Air

Slipknot, Disturbed, Chevelle, Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Ministry, Breaking Benjamin, Marilyn Manson, Of Mice & Men and many more have been confirmed for the inaugural Chicago Open Air Festival, which takes at at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, IL, between July 15-17.

They’ll join previously announced headliners Rammstein, plus Meshuggah, In This Moment, Hollywood Undead, Trivium, Carcass, Hatebreed, Periphery, Drowning Pool, Butcher Babies, Through Fire, Pop Evil, Gojira, Deafheaven, The Devil Wears Prada, Helmet, Nothing More, Saint Asonia, Miss May I, Beartooth, Silver Snakes, City Of The Weak, Bullet For My Valentine, Killswitch Engage, Babymetal, Asking Alexandria, Corrosion of Conformity, Letlive, All That Remains, We Came As Romans, Jim Breuer & the Regulators, Upon A Burning Body and Gemini Syndrome.

“It is long overdue that one of the greatest rock cities in the world has a festival of its own,” say Disturbed. “We are honoured and excited to be one of the headliners at the inaugural Open Air festival in our hometown of Chicago.”

The festival will also feature a selection of gourmet food options from local vendors, and a craft beer village. Weekend, single day, general admission and VIP tickets are available now at the festival website.