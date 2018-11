It’s the mashup we never thought we’d see (or indeed ask for) but YouTuber Golpe Baixo has made bridged that gap between heavy metal and latin pop.

The infamous Ricky Martin partystarter has been mashed up with Slipknot live footage to create the funniest thing we’ve seen all week. Seriously, the amount of effort put into syncing this is nothing short of impressive and Corey’s dance is just brilliant.

Check it out!