“My pursuit of work and all things ego was killing me. And nearly killed me.” Slipknot’s Corey Taylor explains 2024 breakdown

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has shed further light on why he cancelled a North American solo tour this year.

In January, the singer released a video cancelling the month-long trek, explaining, “For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.”

Now, in a new interview with Alternative Press, Taylor has reflected on his health at the time, saying that his workload pushed him to “a real dark point”.

“I found that my pursuit of work and all things ego was killing me,” he elaborates. “And nearly killed me. So I’ve reinvested my life to the point [where] I’m only going to work so much. I’ll never be gone from home for more than two-and-a-half weeks. I’m putting importance back on the things I really value. That is the greatest gift I could give myself and my family.”

The singer reveals that he’s already placing more focus on time with family, having just returned from a holiday in the UK at the time of the interview. “We spent a week there, ran all over the UK dressed like Harry Potter,” he says.

Taylor joined Slipknot in 1997, replacing founding vocalist Anders Coslefni. He’s performed on every studio album the band have released.

Slipknot are currently touring North America and celebrating 25 years of their self-titled debut album. They’re playing the record in full at every stop. The tour continues on September 1 at Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma.

In December, Slipknot will tour Europe and the UK with support from Scottish metal firebrands Bleed From Within. They’ll return to the continent to headline Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park from June 6 to 8, 2025.

See all of Slipknot’s upcoming live shows below.

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Jun 6–8: Nürburg/Nuremberg Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, Germany