Slipknot bring The Devil In I to life

Slipknot have released a live video shot during their Knotfest event in California in October.

It features their performance of The Devil In I, the lead single from long-awaited album .5: The Gray Chapter.

Guitarist Jim Root recently told how he believed late bassist Paul Gray had helped him write material for the record, saying: “I was exploring the fretboard, trying different places to play. Then I realised – that’s the way Paul would work. It dawned on me that he was helping me through it.

“I’m not hugely spiritual or religious, but that made me think: people do live on through you. He’s always going to be involved in everything we do.”

Slipknot, who headline the 2015 edition of Download, return to the UK next month with Korn and King 810:

Jan 14: Dublin 3 Arena

Jan 16: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 20: Manchester Arena

Jan 22: Liverpool Echo Arena

Jan 23: London Wembley SSE Arena

Jan 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 26: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 27: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena