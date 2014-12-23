Slipknot bring The Devil In I to life

Slipknot have released a live video shot during their Knotfest event in California in October.
It features their performance of The Devil In I, the lead single from long-awaited album .5: The Gray Chapter.
Guitarist Jim Root recently told how he believed late bassist Paul Gray had helped him write material for the record, saying: “I was exploring the fretboard, trying different places to play. Then I realised – that’s the way Paul would work. It dawned on me that he was helping me through it.
“I’m not hugely spiritual or religious, but that made me think: people do live on through you. He’s always going to be involved in everything we do.”
Slipknot, who headline the 2015 edition of Download, return to the UK next month with Korn and King 810:
Jan 14: Dublin 3 Arena
Jan 16: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jan 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jan 20: Manchester Arena
Jan 22: Liverpool Echo Arena
Jan 23: London Wembley SSE Arena
Jan 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jan 26: Nottingham Capital FM Arena
Jan 27: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena