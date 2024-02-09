Sleep Token’s 2024 UK tour is selling out fast, two new dates added

Sleep Token have already sold out multiple stops on their upcoming UK tour, including their show at the 15,000-capacity O2 Arena in London. Two new dates have been added due to the demand.

Tickets for the massively popularly progressive metal band’s 2024 UK tour, which begins in November, went on general sale this morning (February 9). Three of the five previously announced stops – at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena, London’s O2 and Cardiff’s Utilita Arena – have already sold out. The other two stops, at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, have low-ticket warnings.

As a result of the demand, Sleep Token have added two extra stops to the end of the tour. The band will now also play Leeds’ First Direct Arena before returning to the O2 in London.

The new tour schedule is available below.

Tickets for the second O2 stop are now available, and those for the Leeds date go on sale on Monday (February 12) at 10am local time.

Sleep Token have commented on social media: “Tickets for the United Kingdom November Rituals have been swiftly depleted, necessitating further dates in December at the London O2 Arena, and a new date at Leeds First Direct Arena.”

The announcement means Sleep Token will continue their string of highly successful UK dates. The band sold out their entire January 2023 trek across the country, then sold out their show at Wembley Arena, London, within 10 minutes of tickets becoming available.

The band commented when Wembley sold out: “All ten thousand tickets for the Wembley Ritual have been swiftly and feverishly depleted, within ten minutes of general release today.

“Your dedication is noted, and appreciated.

“Come December, we shall gather.

“Worship.”

Sleep Token will next perform live in Australia in April. The band will then headline across North America in May, with support from Empire State Bastard, before playing the announced UK dates.

Full dates and tickets are available at the Sleep Token website now.

Tickets for the United Kingdom November Rituals have been swiftly depleted, necessitating further dates in December at the London o2 Arena, and a new date at Leeds First Direct Arena.London available now, with Leeds tickets available from Monday 10am at https://t.co/ybc5qWX20h pic.twitter.com/1bRvx3ttPzFebruary 9, 2024 See more

November 25: Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 26: Manchester Co-op Live

November 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena

November 29: London O2 Arena

November 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

December 2: Leeds First Direct Arena

December 3: London O2 Arena