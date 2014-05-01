Sleep are headlining Desertfest 2015

It's safe to say we're fucking excited about this one. Sleep are an essential for every single stoner metal fan and now they're coming back to London.

Last weekend Desertfest rolled into London with the likes of Kvelertak, Church Of Misery and Spirit Caravan – and now they’ve dropped the first name for next year’s festival. If you haven’t seen Sleep before it’s like nothing you’ve ever witnessed, the most cataclysmic and wonderful noise your poor ear drums will ever hear – usually coming through a thick fog of weed smoke.

With a load more bands left to be announced, this is a very strong start and we’re already psyched for it. Desertfest takes place 24-26 April 2015. Find out more info here.