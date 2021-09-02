Slayer’s legacy celebrated with run of album reissues

Slayer’s output with Metal Blade Records is to be celebrated later this year with a run of reissues.

Show No Mercy, Haunting The Chapel, Live Undead and Hell Awaits will all arrive on October 22 on vinyl, coloured vinyl, CD and cassette.

The vinyl pressings will all be presented on 180g black vinyl along with a number of colour variations, including Show No Mercy on orange/red melt, Haunting The Chapel on red/white melt, Live Undead on black, white and blue splatter and Hell Awaits on orange/red splatter.

The cassettes will all feature a fold-out J-card complete with smoky tinted shell.

Metal Blade say: "Formed in 1981, Slayer assaulted the world with a new hybrid of metal and punk – heavier, faster and darker than the rest – and set a new standard, defining not only a genre, but an attitude.

“Throughout Slayer's history, the band never faltered in unleashing their extreme and focused aural assault, and repudiating temptations, Slayer always chose to remain crushing and brutal, steadfastly refusing to cater to the mainstream.”

Show No Mercy, Haunting The Chapel, Live Undead and Hell Awaits are all available to pre-order over at EMP.

Slayer brought the curtain down on their career at The Forum in Los Angeles at the end of November 2019, wrapping up their final performance with a blistering version of Angel Of Death.