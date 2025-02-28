Slayer are teasing a return to the UK

It looks like Slayer might be about to announce some shows in England and Wales. Posting on their social media channels yesterday evening (February 27), the thrash metal legends uploaded an image of their eagle logo adorned with the English and Welsh flags, with a link to their official website for "exclusive updates and access."

Slayer had previously been announced for this summer's massive Black Sabbath reunion/Ozzy Osbourne farewell gig at Birmingham's Villa Park, but these new dates - presuming they are headline shows - will be their first headline dates in seven years, since they wrapped up the UK leg of their Final World Tour in Glasgow.

In January 2018, the band had indicated plans to retire with a farewell tour. In a later interview with Hammer, guitarist Kerry King admitted he was angry about the decision however and that the band had more to give.

"It was premature," he explained. "The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play, but that livelihood got taken away from me.

“But, anyway, on to the next chapter, I guess. We were on top of the world, and there’s nothing wrong with going out on top of the world, it’s a good way to go out. So, bravo for that. But do I miss playing? Yeah, absolutely.”

The band's final UK show was at Download Festival 2019, with the tour wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 30, 2019. Last year, however, they announced a limited run of comeback shows at US festivals Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Riot Fest. Although they played Aftershock and Riot Fest, their appearance at Louder Than Life was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions caused by Hurricane Helene. The band were confirmed to return for Louder Than Life's 2025 line-up, however.

Its not just the UK Slayer will be returning to in 2025, either. This week the band also announced an appearance at FEQ festival in Qebec, marking their first Canadian show in six years. Although it might seem like a lot of activity, guitarist Kerry King has warned fans against thinking of this as a full return from the thrash titans, warning that fans shouldn't expect "it to be a yearly event".

King will also be touring extensively with his solo band in 2025, with dates announced across Europe this summer including headline performances in the UK in August.