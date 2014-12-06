Slayer rescue homeless kitten

Slayer rescued a lost kitten from the streets of Indianapolis this week – and found her an owner and a name.

Guitarist Kerry King and some members of the band’s crew had finished dinner in Indianapolis, Indiana, ahead of the thrash icons’ show in the city’s Old National Centre. The cat was being offered for sale by a homeless man.

Manager Heidi Robinson-Fitzgerald tells Nuvo.net: “Assistant tour manager Jess Cortese saw a man on the street, who offered up the little kitten for a dollar. The kitten was freezing so Jess took it. She slept on the bus and went to the venue with her today, hanging out.

“One of the runners knew someone who wanted a kitten, so the little guy now has a new home.”

Local citizen Penny Hamilton Riley is the owner. She reports: “I named her Gypsy. I gave her a bath last night then she slept for five hours. She’s at the vet this morning being treated for fleas and worms. Thank you, Slayer, for your act of kindness!”

The band are gearing up for the launch of their 11th album, expected early next year.