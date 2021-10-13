Slayer “quit too early” says Kerry King

Slayer guitarist Kerry King says the LA thrash legends “quit too early” in disbanding in November 2019.

The guitarist made his comment while recording a video message offering congratulations to Machine Head on reaching their 30th anniversary as a band.



“So, I hear congratulations are in order for my friends in Machine Head,” says King in his video message. "Apparently, it's 30 years, which is quite an achievement. Not a lot of bands get there. We did… and then we quit too early. Fuck us. Fuck me. I hate fucking not playing."

Slayer played their final show on November 30, 2019, when their Final Campaign farewell tour climaxed at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Last year King revealed that he has “more than two records' worth of music” written for a new project, which is also set feature former Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph.



“Riffs have certainly not been a problem,” King declared in an interview for Dean Guitars. “That first record should be smoking.”

Paul Bostaph says that the project is “like Slayer without it being Slayer”, promising “if you like heavy music and you like Slayer, you'll like this.”

Alongside Kerry King, members of Metallica, System Of A Down and Korn and a host of metal musicians also paid tribute to Robb Flynn’s band as they celebrate 30 years of active service. In the video, King reveals that Machine Head were the only band he hand-picked to support Slayer on tour after being blown away by their debut album, Burn My Eyes.

You can watch the full video below.

Meanwhile, Robb Flynn has offered up thanks to all who’ve helped his band navigate 30 years at the forefront of the metal scene. “



“Thank you so much to the friends, tour mates and brothers and sisters in metal, that contributed to this,” Flynn says in his statement. “We are beyond grateful, genuinely humbled, and honoured by your words. To all the band members past and present who contributed riffs, ideas, melodies and lyrics, thank you for everything you brought and bring to the table. To Tony Costanza, who I wish was here to celebrate this moment with us, rest in power. Massive respect to the Head Cases that have fought side by side with us, stood with us through thick and thin, and believed for 30 years. We love you crazy motherfuckers.”