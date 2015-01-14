Slayer, Misfits and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be bringing you tunes inspired by the very forces of life and death themselves.

So, expect to feel immortal at one moment and on death’s very doorstep the next, as we bring you tunes from Slayer, Black Sabbath, Misfits, Purson, Mastodon, Killing Joke, Hammers of Misfortune and Iced Earth.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that the drone zone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is positively buzzing – in every sense of the word. The Consumer Electronics Association, which organises CES, said the drone market should be worth about £86m in 2015 – 50% higher than 2014. Which got us thinking…

If you could fly a drone over any place or anyone who or where would it be and why? Wilding wants to follow Charlie Sheen around.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.