Slayer are headlining Brutal Assault

Slayer join the the already stellar line-up of the Czech metalfest as they gear up to headline this August.

In a statement given on the official Brutal Assault website, the organisers say: “We are very pleased and extremely proud to announce that legendary thrash metal band Slayer will headline Brutal Assault Festival 2014! At the Brutal Assault Festival there has not been other more desired band than Slayer and age-old dreams of many BA fans and organisers are finally coming true. For many fans Slayer is the most influential metal band on the planet and we are very happy to welcome this legendary metal band as a headliner of this year’s edition. The Slayer confirmation is also a BIG thank you to all loyal BA supporters! After the loss of Jeff Hanneman the band line-up consists of Tom Araya, Kerry King, Paul Bostaph and Gary Holt.”

Slayer join a string of killer bands on the Brutal Assault line-up including Amon Amarth, Bring Me The Horizon, Enthroned, IWrestledABearOnce, Katatonia, My Dying Bride, Obituary, Satyricon and Venom.

Find out more and buy tickets here.