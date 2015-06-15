Slash streams live Lie

Slash has streamed his band’s performance of their track You’re A Lie, from their Live At The Roxy DVD.

It’s released on June 16 (tomorrow) via Eagle Rock, featuring a 17-song performance filmed in West Hollywood last year.

Slash tells Classic Rock: “We did four club gigs for the release of the album and we recorded the one at the Roxy. The DVD really captures the energy and the chaos that comes with that gritty kind of gig.”

Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators played Download at the weekend and continue a European tour:

Jun 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jun 17: Luxembourg Rockhal, Germany

Jun 19: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 20: Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Rock In Roma, Italy

Jun 24: Fiera Arena, Italy

Jun 26: Salata Open Air, Greece

Jun 28: Bucharest Arnele Romane, Romania

Jun 29: Sofia Hristo Bostev Hall, Bulgaria

Jul 01: Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 02: Vienna Castle Clam, Austria

Jul 04: Geneva Arene Geneve, Switzerland

Jul 05: Nice Theatre de Verdure, France

Jul 07: Madrid Barclaycard Arena, Spain

Jul 08: Barcelona Sant Jordi, Spain

Jul 10: Musilac, France

Tracklist

Ghost Nightrain Back From Cali You Could Be Mine Rocket Queen Bent To Fly Starlight You’re A Lie World On Fire Anastasia Sweet Child O’ Mine Slither Paradise City

Additional tracks: