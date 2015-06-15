Slash streams live Lie

Slash has streamed his band’s performance of their track You’re A Lie, from their Live At The Roxy DVD.
It’s released on June 16 (tomorrow) via Eagle Rock, featuring a 17-song performance filmed in West Hollywood last year.
Slash tells Classic Rock: “We did four club gigs for the release of the album and we recorded the one at the Roxy. The DVD really captures the energy and the chaos that comes with that gritty kind of gig.”
Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators played Download at the weekend and continue a European tour:
Jun 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Jun 17: Luxembourg Rockhal, Germany
Jun 19: Graspop, Belgium
Jun 20: Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Rock In Roma, Italy
Jun 24: Fiera Arena, Italy
Jun 26: Salata Open Air, Greece
Jun 28: Bucharest Arnele Romane, Romania
Jun 29: Sofia Hristo Bostev Hall, Bulgaria
Jul 01: Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 02: Vienna Castle Clam, Austria
Jul 04: Geneva Arene Geneve, Switzerland
Jul 05: Nice Theatre de Verdure, France
Jul 07: Madrid Barclaycard Arena, Spain
Jul 08: Barcelona Sant Jordi, Spain
Jul 10: Musilac, France
Tracklist
Ghost
Nightrain
Back From Cali
You Could Be Mine
Rocket Queen
Bent To Fly
Starlight
You’re A Lie
World On Fire
Anastasia
Sweet Child O’ Mine
Slither
Paradise City
Additional tracks:
Stone Blind
You’re Crazy
Wicked Stone
30 Years To Life