Slash, Wolfgang Van Halen guitarist Frank Sidoris involved in 'serious car accident'

Frank Sidoris, a guitarist known for playing with Slash's band The Conspirators and Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, was involved in a "serious car accident" over the weekend, which he has described as a "a truly traumatic experience".

Sidoris' wife, Alexandra, was also in the vehicle, and sustained multiple injuries when the pair were en route to Los Angeles at the time of the collision on Saturday, (October 9). The crash was caused by an individual who was driving a pickup truck while towing "a van of illegal weight on a single axle trailer without brake lights or turn signals”.

Taking to social media to open up about the unfortunate event, Sidoris revealed that although they managed to escape the incident without any serious damage, wife 'Allie' had suffered a fracture to her L1 vertebrae and a small fracture in her right ring finger.

“The driver hit his brakes on a downhill causing the weight of the van and trailer to push the pickup directly in front of us, making him completely perpendicular to the left lane we were in giving us nowhere to go except the desert median,” he said in his post. "We clipped the front of his pickup truck which sent us airborne over a drainage ditch, crashing head-on in to the other side.

"It was a truly traumatic experience, but at least we are alive and Allie’s injuries are mendable through surgery and months of physical therapy. Her surgeon is one of the best there is and considering my wife’s strength and how she’s been an absolute superhero through everything she’s gone through, I know she’ll be able to bounce back with time. I’m hopeful the road ahead won’t be a long one."

Following the experience, artists from around the rock and metal world have rallied together to send the pair their support and well-wishes, including Wolfgang Van Halen, Myles Kennedy, Tyler Bryant, Dirty Honey, Mike Inez and photographer Katarina Benzova, among others.

In response, the guitarist wrote, "Thank you to each and every one of you for reaching out and for all of the amazing support you’ve given us over the years during the hardest times of our lives, it means the world."