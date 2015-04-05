Slash slams GnR split claim

Slash has slammed a former Guns n’Roses manager’s claim that his departure from the band was fuelled by his collaboration with Michael Jackson.

Exec Doug Goldstein last week said that frontman Alx Rose never forgave the guitarist for playing with the Pop Star in 1991.

He suggested Rose had been furious because he believed the rumours that Jackson was a child abuser – because the singer had been abused himself as a boy.

Goldstein said the situation directly led to the breakdown in relations between Slash and Rose, and the guitarist’s departure five years later, adding: “Axl could ignore the drugs and the alcohol, but could never ignore the abuse.”

But Slash tells Elliot In The Morning: “I’ve been hearing a lot about this particular interview form people that he really pissed off.

“I don’t think there’s any truth to that. The band stayed together for years after that whole thing – and it wasn’t a big deal at the time.

“And if it did piss anybody off, it was something that went away. So I don’t think it had anything to do with the original Guns n’Roses demise.”

He says of Goldstein: “I don’t want to hear or read that guy’s BS, so I just avoid it. That way I stay sane.”

Slash will release a live DVD after appearing at this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12-14.