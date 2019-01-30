Slash: It’s cool to see Greta Van Fleet make an impact

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has praised Greta Van Fleet’s success and says they’re opening the door for other up-and-coming artists.

The Michigan outfit have been riding the crest of a wave over the past 12 months on the back of their debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.

And Slash has joined Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale in saying that Greta Van Fleet are doing good things for rock’n’roll.

The guitarist tells Australian radio station Triple M: “That whole phenomenon is pretty interesting and cool. It's really opening the doors for a lot of young, new bands – which there are a ton of – that just can't get any kind of traction.

“So it's really cool that those guys are making such headway."

Slash adds: “The thing is, there's a really cool energy right now for new rock’n’roll bands – and it's the right kind of energy, because it's kids that are doing this for the right reasons.

“It's not about getting on MTV, it's not about fame and stardom, it's not about Learjets and chicks, because none of that shit exists any more.

"It's all about the music and it's about the passion of just doing whatever it takes to be able to get your music out in front of people. So I'm really inspired about what's going to be happening over the next two, three to five years, and coming out new music-wise."

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are currently on tour in Australia in support of their new album Living The Dream – as are Greta Van Fleet, who have just kicked off the first leg of their world tour in the country.

Greta Van Fleet are also the cover stars of the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.