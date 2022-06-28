Slash is entering the metaverse to host a virtual reality concert

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has joined the metaverse to host a performance in virtual reality.

In collaboration with Groove Science Studios, creator of the longest-running virtual reality music platform Soundscape VR, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will be joining the company's Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse.

From today, viewers can watch the band perform Live At Studios 60 as they debut all ten songs from Slash's new album 4.

"I'm really excited about this cool VR interpretation of our live performance at Studios 60," says Slash. "It's a new and immersive visual that gives it a great 'in the room' feel".

Soundscape VR founder and creator Eric Alexander explains: "It's a milestone for SVR to showcase legendary artists like Slash.

"Artists everywhere are seeing SVR and Magic Mirror as the ultimate digital presentation of their art, giving their fans a totally original experience built for the highest levels of immersion. Soundscape continues to lead the world in the exploration and display of the most advanced musical metaverse technologies."

The AR and VR market is currently skyrocketing, and measured to grow to 209.2 billion by the end of this year. Soundscape VR's Magic Mirror is a platform for artists to showcase their music in an immersive and fast-growing digital space that brings together virtual reality, augmented reality, and the Internet.

While at the VR show, fans can even customise their avatar by choosing from a selection of new hairstyles, outfits, and more.

To attend these exclusive Magic Mirror performances, users can download SVR for free from Steam VR and Oculus Home.

Watch the trailer below: