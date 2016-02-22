Slash 'in studio' for Guns N' Roses

Slash has reportedly been working on Guns N’ Roses material in the studio, according to Arlett Vereecke.

The former GNR publicist says recording is “definitely” taking place – although frontman Axl Rose hasn’t been involved.

She exclusively tells Classic Rock: “I know they’re doing some recording. They’re definitely doing something there in the studio. Axl hasn’t been there, but Slash is definitely in there and it’s not for anyone else.”

Ex-Guns N’ Roses manager Alan Niven also suggests that Duff McKagan and Izzy Stradlin have been working together.

He says: “Duff and Izzy were in the studio before Christmas doing stuff. At a casual glance I think they’ve got at least a couple of tracks down.”

Meanwhile, Vereecke hints the band will play tracks from 2008’s Chinese Democracy along with late-80s and early-90s material when their planned reunion gets underway in April with two Las Vegas shows. They’ve also scheduled two Mexico City concerts in-between headline appearances at Coachella later in the month.

She adds: “It’s certainly an amazing production.”

GUNS N’ ROSES CONFIRMED 2016 REUNION SHOWS

Apr 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 09: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Apr 16: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 19: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 23: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA