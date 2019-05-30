Slash confirms work on new Guns N’ Roses material has begun

Slash has confirmed that Guns N’ Roses have begun working on new material.

The guitarist told Classic Rock in August last year that everyone in the band was keen to make a new record, but added: “There’s no shortage of ideas from everybody involved, but we’ve been so busy on the road there hasn’t really been time to go in and sit down and go, ‘Okay, we’re going to make a record.’”

Slash followed those comments in February by saying that they were “hoping to put a new record out,” adding: “We’ll just see what happens when it happens.”

In a new interview with Detroit’s 101 WRIF, Slash says things have now started to come together and that new material is in the pipeline.

Reflecting on why he and some of the band have been cagey about answering questions about new material, the guitarist says: “The thing is, we haven't really done anything yet, and I don't like to say anything. You know how people used to promote shit and lie through their teeth?

“So I just wanted to be honest about it, and so there was really no telling what we were going to do at that point.

“But at this point, I do know that we are going to do this run of autumn shows, and we've already started working on stuff. So, there you go.”

Slash adds: “I’m excited about what we’ve got going on and everything, so it’s going to be cool.”

Speaking with Classic Rock earlier this month about Guns N' Roses GNR, bassist Duff McKagan said: “The stuff’s cookin’. Everybody’s on top of their game at this point, musicianship-wise and songwriting-wise.

“We have this tour under our belts where we played a ton together. We know our strengths. We’re now looking forward to what’s next, for sure, with Guns N’ Roses.”

Slash is currently on the road across South America with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators in support of their latest album Living The Dream.